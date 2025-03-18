Hungary has officially banned gay parades in Budapest
The Hungarian Parliament has passed a law banning LGBTQ+ prides, citing the protection of children. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.
Today, the Hungarian Parliament passed a law banning pride for LGBTQ+ communities, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
The bill, which was supported by Viktor Orban's party, which has a vast majority of votes, was submitted by the same party just the day before, on March 17. The bill introduces amendments to mass gatherings, according to Hungarian law.
Namely, a proposal to recognize as an offense the attendance and organization of events that contradict the laws "on the protection of children" or "the promotion of homosexuality among minors."
Therefore, the annual pride parade was banned.
The bill was criticized by the liberal mayor of Budapest, while deputies of the opposition Momentum party lit colorful smoke bombs in the meeting room and scattered images of Putin and Orban while voting was underway.
Despite the fact that the law was passed, the organizers of the annual parade announced that they will hold it this year, despite the ban. However, from now on, attending such an event will have consequences for violators in the form of fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (about $550), which the state must direct to "child protection".
In order to identify offenders, the authorities can use facial recognition tools for people attending banned events.
The parliament also passed a resolution against joint European borrowing for defense after Orban said last week that Hungary should participate in a joint European defense policy and contribute to it, but should not agree to joint borrowing.
Earlier this month, the EU proposed borrowing up to EUR 150 billion to lend to EU governments as part of a rearmament plan. To be approved, the proposal requires a qualified majority or the support of at least 15 of the 27 EU countries, representing at least 65% of the bloc's population. Hungary itself cannot block this plan.
Earlier, the Hungarian government wanted to move the gay parade from the streets of Budapest to a closed room