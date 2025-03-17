Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16459 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106844 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168672 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106285 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342869 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173430 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144775 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196097 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124816 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108143 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10127 views

The ruling FIDESZ party has introduced a bill banning the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest. Orbán has recently stepped up attacks on LGBTQ groups.

Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest

The ruling party FIDESZ (Fidesz) of the right-wing nationalist Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, wants to ban annual prides. Members of the ruling party have submitted a corresponding bill, which is already being discussed today in the legal committee of the Hungarian Parliament.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and ORF.

The party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "Fidesz" on Monday proposed an amendment to the law on public gatherings to ban gay parades

Orban had already hinted at a ban in February in his address to the nation:

Pride organizers should not worry about preparing for this year's parade. It would be a waste of time and money

- he said.

It is believed that the Fidesz bill will pass through parliament, as Orban's party has a two-thirds majority.

Trump administration bans LGBTQ+ and BLM flags from US consulates24.01.25, 09:47 • 27737 views

Formally, the bill is an amendment to the Law on Assemblies, which "clarifies" that such assemblies cannot violate the "Law on the Protection of Children." This was reported by media close to the government.

 The 2021 law prohibits children and young people from accessing information about non-heterosexual lifestyles.

It should be noted that "pride parades" (or gay parades) have been held on the streets of Budapest for three decades.

Addition

Orban and his party will have to participate in the Hungarian parliamentary elections next year. 

Polls show that FIDESZ may lose the election for the first time since 2010. The leader in the polls is the opposition party TISZA, led by Peter Magyar (Hungarian center-right opposition center-right political party - Hungarian center-right political party).

Reminder

Viktor Orban's government proposes to move the annual LGBT parade from the streets of Budapest to a closed space, explaining this by "protecting children." This continues a series of restrictions on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.

Critical U.S. role in countering Russia: Rubio's call forced Hungary to stop sabotaging sanctions 17.03.25, 12:45 • 77386 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

