Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest
Kyiv • UNN
The ruling FIDESZ party has introduced a bill banning the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest. Orbán has recently stepped up attacks on LGBTQ groups.
The ruling party FIDESZ (Fidesz) of the right-wing nationalist Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, wants to ban annual prides. Members of the ruling party have submitted a corresponding bill, which is already being discussed today in the legal committee of the Hungarian Parliament.
UNN reports with reference to Reuters and ORF.
The party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "Fidesz" on Monday proposed an amendment to the law on public gatherings to ban gay parades
Orban had already hinted at a ban in February in his address to the nation:
Pride organizers should not worry about preparing for this year's parade. It would be a waste of time and money
It is believed that the Fidesz bill will pass through parliament, as Orban's party has a two-thirds majority.
Formally, the bill is an amendment to the Law on Assemblies, which "clarifies" that such assemblies cannot violate the "Law on the Protection of Children." This was reported by media close to the government.
The 2021 law prohibits children and young people from accessing information about non-heterosexual lifestyles.
It should be noted that "pride parades" (or gay parades) have been held on the streets of Budapest for three decades.
Addition
Orban and his party will have to participate in the Hungarian parliamentary elections next year.
Polls show that FIDESZ may lose the election for the first time since 2010. The leader in the polls is the opposition party TISZA, led by Peter Magyar (Hungarian center-right opposition center-right political party - Hungarian center-right political party).
Reminder
Viktor Orban's government proposes to move the annual LGBT parade from the streets of Budapest to a closed space, explaining this by "protecting children." This continues a series of restrictions on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.
