Hungary is trying to remove Russian oligarchs from sanctions: who is on the list

Hungary is threatening to block the extension of European sanctions against Russia, demanding the exclusion of a number of influential Russians, including oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov, as well as Sports Minister Dmitry Degtyarev. This was reported by journalists of the Russian service of Radio Liberty "Systems", UNN reports.

The Hungarian demands were also confirmed by EU officials familiar with the discussions in Brussels and a senior diplomatic source who shared the names of the Hungarian protégés with RFE/RL - the statement said.

Who they want to remove from the EU blacklist:

- Alisher Usmanov is one of the richest businessmen in Russia.

He has been under EU sanctions since February 28, 2022, which states that he is a "pro-Kremlin oligarch" and "close to Vladimir Putin" who "covered Putin's business affairs.

- Gulbahor Ismailova, Usmanov's sister, probably owns some of his foreign assets. She was sanctioned on April 8, 2022.

- Mikhail Fridman is a co-founder of Alfa-Bank and a major investor whose financial group was active in the EU before the sanctions were imposed. Sanctions against him and his partner Peter Aven were imposed on February 28, 2022. They are considered "participants in sectors that generate significant revenue for the Russian government.

- Petro Aven is a co-founder of Alfa-Bank, which has been under EU sanctions since February 28, 2022.

- Dmitry Mazepin, co-owner of the Uralchem holding, was at a meeting with Putin on February 24, 2022, when the full-scale invasion began. He has been under sanctions since March of that year.

- Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor is a businessman who headed the Jewish Congress of Europe. EU sanctions were imposed on April 8, 2022, and he is said to have "close ties to Putin.

- Musa Bazhaev is the chairman of the Alliance Group and an oil tycoon. He has been under sanctions since April 2022 because he supports strategic sectors of the Russian economy through his businesses.

All of these businessmen challenged the sanctions in the EU court, but they remain under restrictions.

- Mikhail Degtyarev, Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation, has been under sanctions since July 25, 2014, for announcing the opening of the so-called "embassy" of the so-called "DPR" in Moscow.

The EU sanctions list is regularly reviewed and extended with the unanimous support of all 27 countries.

Hungary has repeatedly threatened to veto the sanctions, seeking concessions from Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that sanctions hurt the EU countries more than Russia, while Brussels noted that without a unified position, the EU loses its main tool of pressure on Moscow.

"Sistema has contacted all of the above-mentioned individuals, their representatives and the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, but has not yet received a response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that some Russian oligarchs are "good people" and admitted that they may be able to obtain a residence permit in the United States.

