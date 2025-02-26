Hungary is trying to remove Russian oligarchs from sanctions: who is on the list

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Hungary is trying to remove Russian oligarchs from sanctions: who is on the list

Hungary is trying to remove Russian oligarchs from sanctions: who is on the list

Kyiv  •  UNN

Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding the exclusion of 9 influential Russians. Among them are oligarchs Friedman, Usmanov and Sports Minister Degtyarev.

Hungary is threatening to block the extension of European sanctions against Russia, demanding the exclusion of a number of influential Russians, including oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov, as well as Sports Minister Dmitry Degtyarev. This was reported by journalists of the Russian service of Radio Liberty "Systems", UNN reports.

The Hungarian demands were also confirmed by EU officials familiar with the discussions in Brussels and a senior diplomatic source who shared the names of the Hungarian protégés with RFE/RL

- the statement said.

Who they want to remove from the EU blacklist:

- Alisher Usmanov is one of the richest businessmen in Russia.

He has been under EU sanctions since February 28, 2022, which states that he is a "pro-Kremlin oligarch" and "close to Vladimir Putin" who "covered Putin's business affairs.

- Gulbahor Ismailova, Usmanov's sister, probably owns some of his foreign assets. She was sanctioned on April 8, 2022.

- Mikhail Fridman is a co-founder of Alfa-Bank and a major investor whose financial group was active in the EU before the sanctions were imposed. Sanctions against him and his partner Peter Aven were imposed on February 28, 2022. They are considered "participants in sectors that generate significant revenue for the Russian government.

- Petro Aven is a co-founder of Alfa-Bank, which has been under EU sanctions since February 28, 2022.

- Dmitry Mazepin, co-owner of the Uralchem holding, was at a meeting with Putin on February 24, 2022, when the full-scale invasion began. He has been under sanctions since March of that year.

- Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor is a businessman who headed the Jewish Congress of Europe. EU sanctions were imposed on April 8, 2022, and he is said to have "close ties to Putin.

- Musa Bazhaev is the chairman of the Alliance Group and an oil tycoon. He has been under sanctions since April 2022 because he supports strategic sectors of the Russian economy through his businesses.

All of these businessmen challenged the sanctions in the EU court, but they remain under restrictions.

- Mikhail Degtyarev, Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation, has been under sanctions since July 25, 2014, for announcing the opening of the so-called "embassy" of the so-called "DPR" in Moscow.

The EU sanctions list is regularly reviewed and extended with the unanimous support of all 27 countries.

Hungary has repeatedly threatened to veto the sanctions, seeking concessions from Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that sanctions hurt the EU countries more than Russia, while Brussels noted that without a unified position, the EU loses its main tool of pressure on Moscow.

"Sistema has contacted all of the above-mentioned individuals, their representatives and the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, but has not yet received a response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that some Russian oligarchs are "good people" and admitted that they may be able to obtain a residence permit in the United States. 

Trump says he knows Russian oligarchs "that are very nice people"

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

