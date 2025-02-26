On February 25, U.S. President Donald Trump said that some Russian oligarchs are "nice people" and admitted that they may be able to obtain a residence permit in the United States. This was reported by Politico, UNN writes.

Details

"Hey, I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," Trump said when asked if they would be able to apply for a golden card, noting that "it's possible.

He added that they are no longer as rich as they used to be.

"I think they can afford 5 million," Trump joked.

On Tuesday, February 25, Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Latnick announced the introduction of "golden cards" that would give wealthy foreigners the right to legal residence in the United States.

Trump plans to sell American citizenship for $5 million

This program will replace the current one for foreign investors.

For "about $5 million," the new visas will provide green card privileges and the opportunity to become a citizen, Trump explained.

"It will be for people with money and those who create jobs," he added.

A green card allows foreigners to live and work in the United States.

Politico reminds us that the most famous Russian oligarchs include Roman Abramovich, Oleg Deripaska, and Alisher Usmanov, who have been targeted by sanctions and have been at the center of scandals for their ties to the Kremlin.

In his last speech from the Oval Office in January, former US President Joe Biden warned of the rise of an ultra-rich "oligarchy" in America, which he believes could threaten the country's democracy. He called on US citizens to defend national institutions from "powerful forces" trying to subjugate political processes in the country.

Previously

The US Department of Justice, under the leadership of the Trump administration, has decided to terminate the initiative aimed at fighting Russian oligarchs, which was launched after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the terrorist state.