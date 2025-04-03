Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a meeting with Orbán despite the arrest warrant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Budapest, where he will meet with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban. This is reported by the Times of Israel, reports UNN.
The visit will last until Sunday and is important for bilateral relations between the countries.
It is worth noting that Netanyahu's arrival in Hungary is causing controversy due to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in November.
According to this document, the Israeli leader is accused of war crimes related to the events in Gaza.
Due to the fact that Hungary is part of the ICC, it would be obliged to execute this warrant, but there is no information about any arrest actions yet.
In Hungary, Justice Minister Bence Tuzson announced during a closed meeting with ambassadors that his country intends to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).
