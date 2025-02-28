“Today, Trump stood bravely for peace": Orban comments on the White House dispute
Kyiv • UNN
After the dispute between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance at the White House, Orban supported Trump's position. The Hungarian prime minister said that “strong people create peace.
After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's argument with Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the American leader "stood boldly for peace." He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.
Strong people make peace, weak people make war. Today, President Donald Trump stood boldly for peace. Even if it was hard for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needs to be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskyy made his first statement on his visit to the United States after his dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for