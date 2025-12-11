NATO Secretary General Rutte denied the US goal of shifting the burden of Europe's defense by 2027

Europe "must step up," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, but denied reports of a US goal to shift most of the burden of Europe's defense to European countries by 2027, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Rutte noted that Europe will see a change in its approach to defense, as it will have to take on more and more responsibility for its own security.

The NATO Secretary General pointed out that last week's Reuters report, which stated that the US plans to shift most of the burden of Europe's defense to European countries by 2027, "was not correct," and "the US also confirmed this."

"But overall, yes, it is obvious that Europe will have to step up, and that is what we are doing," Rutte said.

Reuters reported that the United States wants Europe to take on most of NATO's conventional defense capabilities, from intelligence to missiles, by 2027.