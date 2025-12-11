$42.280.10
Exclusive
02:13 PM
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
NATO Secretary General Rutte denied the US goal of shifting the burden of Europe's defense by 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte denied reports that the US plans to shift most of the burden of defending Europe to European countries by 2027. He noted that Europe must step up its defense, but the Reuters report was incorrect.

NATO Secretary General Rutte denied the US goal of shifting the burden of Europe's defense by 2027

Europe "must step up," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, but denied reports of a US goal to shift most of the burden of Europe's defense to European countries by 2027, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Rutte noted that Europe will see a change in its approach to defense, as it will have to take on more and more responsibility for its own security.

The NATO Secretary General pointed out that last week's Reuters report, which stated that the US plans to shift most of the burden of Europe's defense to European countries by 2027, "was not correct," and "the US also confirmed this."

"But overall, yes, it is obvious that Europe will have to step up, and that is what we are doing," Rutte said.

Recall

Reuters reported that the United States wants Europe to take on most of NATO's conventional defense capabilities, from intelligence to missiles, by 2027.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mark Rutte
Reuters
NATO
United States