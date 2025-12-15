$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 16313 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 14293 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 14411 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 24264 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 18864 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 20190 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21267 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21870 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22469 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Zelenskyy and EU leaders to meet: Macron to join Berlin talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Today, European leaders, including Macron and Rutte, will meet with Zelenskyy to get an update on the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States. Donald Trump is also expected to join the conversation via a phone call.

Zelenskyy and EU leaders to meet: Macron to join Berlin talks

European leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tonight to receive an update on the latest negotiations between Ukraine and the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron will be among them, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed that the French president will be among the leaders participating in the discussions.

His presence was expected given his strong support for Ukraine throughout the war, but his office has just confirmed the news.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official15.12.25, 18:56 • 1016 views

In addition, it was announced that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a virtual meeting with Ukraine.

Furthermore, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian President Giorgia Meloni will be among other leaders participating.

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media15.12.25, 14:59 • 2010 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump will join by phone call the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders who will discuss the peace plan.

Antonina Tumanova

