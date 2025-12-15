Zelenskyy and EU leaders to meet: Macron to join Berlin talks

European leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tonight to receive an update on the latest negotiations between Ukraine and the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron will be among them, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed that the French president will be among the leaders participating in the discussions.

His presence was expected given his strong support for Ukraine throughout the war, but his office has just confirmed the news.

In addition, it was announced that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a virtual meeting with Ukraine.

Furthermore, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian President Giorgia Meloni will be among other leaders participating.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will join by phone call the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders who will discuss the peace plan.