The relevant committee will consider the motion to dismiss Kostin tomorrow or the day after tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
The Committee on Law Enforcement will consider the President's motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. A decision is expected tomorrow or the day after, after which the issue will be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada.
The Committee on Law Enforcement is expected to consider a motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. This was reported to UNN by Serhiy Ionushas, chairman of the Committee on Law Enforcement.
"The Committee should consider the President's submission at its meeting and make an appropriate decision. We expect the Committee to meet tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Accordingly, it will be submitted to the parliamentary hall tomorrow or the day after after the Committee meeting," Ionushas said.
He noted that Kostin will most likely report at the Committee's meeting.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submits motions to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that had resigned, on October 22, amid the MSEC scandal.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin should be politically responsible.
On July 27, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada supported his appointment as Prosecutor General.
Radio NV reported, citing sources in the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ukrainian parliament, that the President's Office has decided who will be the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin.