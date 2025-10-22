The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

The trial of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students, is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine that has actually reached an investigation, stated Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, as reported by UNN.

The court has just ruled to remand the suspect in custody. The prosecution insisted on this decision. I want to note that this is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine that has actually reached an investigation and a notice of suspicion to a person. - Vdovychenko reported.

The Deputy Prosecutor General added that Bilous was charged with committing sexual violence against girls, two of whom were minors.

The testimonies of the young victims formed the basis for the suspicion against the former head of the university department and director of the "Molodyy Theater" for systematic rape and sexual violence against girls, two of whom were minors. - Vdovychenko emphasized.

Addition

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody without the possibility of bail Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Kary. The man is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

The court applied a pre-trial detention measure to the accused Bilous in the form of detention without the right to bail until December 17.

"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was a former student of the director, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former director sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his duties at the "Molodyy Theater."

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.