History has taught Ukrainians that a nation loses if it is torn apart by internal contradictions. This was stated by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in Telegram after President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP, as reported by UNN.

He noted that "we have one common misfortune, one enemy."

Therefore, internal contradictions should be resolved through open dialogue to achieve a single common goal – to defend our country - Budanov is convinced.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine will be saved by a strong military and institutions.

"We must show wisdom and responsibility," the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in conditions of martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the changes to the legislation adopted today, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices in conditions of martial law. He, in particular, noted that the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

