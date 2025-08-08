Former Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi's case: no one has been charged yet

The case regarding the possible illicit enrichment of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi is currently under pre-trial investigation. No one has been notified of suspicion. This was stated by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked whether former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi had been notified of suspicion, Klymenko replied: "The case is under pre-trial investigation. No one has been notified of suspicion in this case."

Recall

Verbytskyi was a deputy to then-Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Addition

Earlier, "Schemes" found that Verbytskyi's girlfriend acquired elite property worth at least 52 million hryvnias in 2024, without having sufficient official income for this. On July 1, Prosecutor General Kostin signed an order to dismiss Verbytskyi from the position of Deputy Prosecutor General.

Radio "Svoboda" also reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had initiated criminal proceedings regarding the possible illicit enrichment of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

In October 2024, the Prosecutor General's Office completed an internal investigation into former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi, and the results were sent to NABU.