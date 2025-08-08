$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Former Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi's case: no one has been charged yet

Kyiv • UNN

SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko stated that the case regarding the possible illicit enrichment of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi is currently under pre-trial investigation. No one has been notified of suspicion in this case.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi's case: no one has been charged yet

The case regarding the possible illicit enrichment of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi is currently under pre-trial investigation. No one has been notified of suspicion. This was stated by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked whether former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi had been notified of suspicion, Klymenko replied: "The case is under pre-trial investigation. No one has been notified of suspicion in this case."

Recall

Verbytskyi was a deputy to then-Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

Addition

Earlier, "Schemes" found that Verbytskyi's girlfriend acquired elite property worth at least 52 million hryvnias in 2024, without having sufficient official income for this. On July 1, Prosecutor General Kostin signed an order to dismiss Verbytskyi from the position of Deputy Prosecutor General.

Radio "Svoboda" also reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine had initiated criminal proceedings regarding the possible illicit enrichment of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

In October 2024, the Prosecutor General's Office completed an internal investigation into former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi, and the results were sent to NABU.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Radio Liberty
Andriy Kostin
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine