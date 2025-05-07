$41.450.15
Yermak: The Support Center for Victims and Witnesses has already covered 9 regions and helps more than 1,500 people

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

The Coordination Center for Support of Victims and Witnesses is expanding its activities. It was created at the Office of the Prosecutor General and has already helped more than 1,500 people.

Yermak: The Support Center for Victims and Witnesses has already covered 9 regions and helps more than 1,500 people

The Coordination Center for Support of Victims and Witnesses, established under the Office of the Prosecutor General, has already assisted more than 1,500 people and expanded its activities to nine regions of Ukraine. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during the international conference "United for Justice, United for Survivors", reports UNN.

Details

The Coordination Center for Victims of Witnesses, established at the Prosecutor General's Office, is already providing support to more than 1,500 people and has expanded its activities to nine regions. This is just the beginning. We are grateful to our international partners, including the Government of the Netherlands, for co-organizing this important event.

- Yermak said.

Context

The process of creating the Coordination Center for Support of Victims and Witnesses was launched in April 2023. According to the concept of the mechanism for supporting victims and witnesses of war crimes, approved by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, the main task of the Center is to strengthen the protection of victims and witnesses so that they can fully and effectively participate in criminal proceedings, are protected from secondary and repeated victimization, from intimidation and revenge. And they also received appropriate support to facilitate their recovery even in the situation of an armed conflict that continues to this day and the lack of access of the Ukrainian authorities to certain territories.

Effective protection and participation of victims and witnesses in criminal proceedings are extremely necessary for them to provide evidence of committed criminal offenses and to establish the responsibility of those guilty of committing such acts.

- the Concept document says.

In particular, the Center provides legal, psychological and other necessary assistance to victims and witnesses.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

