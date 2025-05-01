Mental health of Ukrainians under pressure: national initiative to support mental health starts today - Zelenska

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11137 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29868 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44698 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55637 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207881 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130269 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155795 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222650 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244313 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336021 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71983 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 64275 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 105100 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80902 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94065 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1642 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94087 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207912 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175677 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214522 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2546 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2274 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26617 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72845 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77959 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Mental health of Ukrainians under pressure: national initiative to support mental health starts today - Zelenska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3460 views

More than a third of Ukrainians feel disappointed and powerless, which is why Mental Health Awareness Month is starting. Tips and self-help tools will appear on the "How are you?" platform.

Mental health of Ukrainians under pressure: national initiative to support mental health starts today - Zelenska

More than a third of Ukrainians feel disappointed and powerless. More than half complain of tension and fatigue. So today, Ukraine, along with many countries, is launching Mental Health Awareness Month. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, with a reference to a sociological study, writes UNN.

More than a third of Ukrainians feel disappointment (39%) and powerlessness (35%). Almost twice as many - tension (61%) and fatigue (59%). This is the top of emotions shown by the latest sociological study "how are you?

- the message says.

Zelenska notes that these emotions are felt when reality does not match expectations. Today, Ukraine, according to the First Lady, together with many countries, is launching Mental Health Awareness Month, dedicated to understanding, supporting and publicly discussing mental well-being.

In Ukraine, the global initiative will be held under the slogan "How are you? Meanings are near. Find yours on the howareu.com platform. In the context of mental health, we will talk about meanings, because in moments of disappointment, powerlessness, fatigue and tension, they can become an internal support. They can serve as a guide and give perspective

- Zelenska informs.

She also added that from today, warm messages of support, collected by the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program, will appear daily on the "How are you?" platform. The meanings are supplemented by practical advice on cultivating resilience and caring for mental health for adults and children.

Also, an updated "Self-Help" section - an online support tool - has appeared on the platform. Also, simple rules for cultivating resilience will be offered daily by "Momental", which also works in the format of an application. The marathon "Sensoteka. How are you?" will work as a space for reflection on the pages of "How are you?" and the Coordination Center for Mental Health of the CMU.

Join. Perhaps these reflections will help you find your own mental support. After all, Mental Health Awareness Month is not only about informing. It's about attention - to yourself, to your loved ones, to the whole universe inside

- adds Zelenska.

Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 11:51 • 171822 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07