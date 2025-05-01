Mental health of Ukrainians under pressure: national initiative to support mental health starts today - Zelenska

More than a third of Ukrainians feel disappointed and powerless. More than half complain of tension and fatigue. So today, Ukraine, along with many countries, is launching Mental Health Awareness Month. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, with a reference to a sociological study, writes UNN.

More than a third of Ukrainians feel disappointment (39%) and powerlessness (35%). Almost twice as many - tension (61%) and fatigue (59%). This is the top of emotions shown by the latest sociological study "how are you? - the message says.

Zelenska notes that these emotions are felt when reality does not match expectations. Today, Ukraine, according to the First Lady, together with many countries, is launching Mental Health Awareness Month, dedicated to understanding, supporting and publicly discussing mental well-being.

In Ukraine, the global initiative will be held under the slogan "How are you? Meanings are near. Find yours on the howareu.com platform. In the context of mental health, we will talk about meanings, because in moments of disappointment, powerlessness, fatigue and tension, they can become an internal support. They can serve as a guide and give perspective - Zelenska informs.

She also added that from today, warm messages of support, collected by the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program, will appear daily on the "How are you?" platform. The meanings are supplemented by practical advice on cultivating resilience and caring for mental health for adults and children.

Also, an updated "Self-Help" section - an online support tool - has appeared on the platform. Also, simple rules for cultivating resilience will be offered daily by "Momental", which also works in the format of an application. The marathon "Sensoteka. How are you?" will work as a space for reflection on the pages of "How are you?" and the Coordination Center for Mental Health of the CMU.

Join. Perhaps these reflections will help you find your own mental support. After all, Mental Health Awareness Month is not only about informing. It's about attention - to yourself, to your loved ones, to the whole universe inside - adds Zelenska.

