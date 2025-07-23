"I don't believe that NABU and SAP have become dependent" - Kravchenko on changes in legislation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, commenting on the changes to legislation concerning the work of prosecutor's offices during martial law, stated that he does not believe that NABU and SAP are now dependent on the Office of the Prosecutor General. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Analyzing the adopted legislative changes, I do not believe that SAP and NABU have become dependent. They are independent bodies, they operate and carry out their activities - stated the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also indicated that at today's meeting with the President and heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, the departments agreed to work constructively - each in their own direction.

We discussed (at the meeting with the president and heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies - ed.), agreed to work constructively together, each in their own direction of activity, and no one will interfere with work, because everyone has a sufficient number of criminal proceedings and work. We have nothing to divide. This is my position as the Prosecutor General. - emphasized Kravchenko.

Kravchenko stated that he would not abuse the rights he received as a result of the changes regulating the activities of NABU and SAP.

I can promise that I will not abuse my rights, and this can only be verified by events that will happen in the future. I can sign in blood, if necessary - he stated.

Recall

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances during martial law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

Also, the Prosecutor General has the right to give written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this concerns providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

On the same day in the evening, it became known that the President signed the document.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.