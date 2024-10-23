The Prosecutor General's Office has decided that Ruslan Kravchenko will be the new Prosecutor General - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Presidential Office has decided on a candidate for the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin. According to sources, it may be Ruslan Kravchenko, the current head of the Kyiv State Administration.
The Office of the President has decided who will be the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin. Radio NV learned about this from two sources in the Office of the Prosecutor General and in the Ukrainian parliament, UNN reports.
According to the sources, Ruslan Kravchenko will succeed Andriy Kostin as Prosecutor General. He is currently the head of the Kyiv State Administration.
"He is a compromise figure who can be taken through parliament," a source told Radio NV.
Another source reported that Kravchenko's candidacy in the OP was being considered for a long time, because the candidacy of the current head of Odesa Regional State Administration "Oleg Kiper" will not gather votes in the parliament. At the same time, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Pavlo Kyrylenko, who, according to the source, was previously planned for this position in the OP, is now accused of illegal enrichment.
The candidacy of the next head of the Prosecutor General's Office has yet to be considered by the specialized law enforcement committee of the parliament.
Earlier, the media had already named Ruslan Kravchenko as the main contender for this position.
On October 22, after the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MEC, Andriy Kostin said that had resigned. He noted that he supported the president's position on political responsibility.