Parliamentary Law Enforcement Committee supports resignation of Prosecutor General
Kyiv • UNN
The Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin by 14 votes. The reason for the resignation was the scandal with the Medicolegal Expert Commission, and the Prosecutor General's Office has already decided on a new Prosecutor General.
The Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhezleznyak, UNN reports.
"14" people voted in favor.
Recall
On October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announcedthat he had resigned. The reason was the scandal with the Medicolegal Expert Commission.
Subsequently, according to media reports, the Presidential Office has already decided who will be the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin. According to sources, it may be Ruslan Kravchenko, the current head of the Kyiv State Administration.
