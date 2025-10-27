Prosecutor General: Russia killed 661 children during the war, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has killed 661 children in Ukraine and wounded another 2203, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children, and prosecutors are investigating 5363 criminal proceedings for crimes against children during the war, reported Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"Russia's brazen and cynical war: the target is Ukrainian children. After each attack by the Russian Federation on peaceful cities of Ukraine, we see the same thing again and again: killed children, wounded children, ruined destinies. This is unspeakable pain that knows no bounds," Kravchenko noted.
October 26, another black day. A night attack by "Shaheds" on Kyiv claimed the lives of a 19-year-old girl, a graduate of Lyceum No. 171 "Lider", and her mother. Seven more children were wounded. On the same day, a strike on a minibus in Sumy region, among the victims were children aged 8 and 15. This is not an accident. This is targeted terror
UN Security Council Resolution No. 1261, he noted, defines six of the most serious crimes against children during wartime. "And all six - Russia commits every day, in our country, before the eyes of the world," the Prosecutor General emphasized.
According to him, "on the 1342nd day of the war, prosecutors are investigating 5363 criminal proceedings for these crimes."
During this time, the Russian Federation: killed 661 children; wounded 2203 children; destroyed or damaged over 4500 schools, kindergartens and 1294 hospitals; abducted and deported over 19 thousand Ukrainian children; committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children
The Prosecutor General emphasized: "These are not just numbers, but shattered dreams of the future, children's voices silenced forever, devastated homes, broken destinies." "Each case is evidence of a deliberate policy of terror, an attempt to destroy Ukrainians as a nation," he pointed out.
Prosecutors of Ukraine, together with law enforcement agencies and international partners, are investigating every crime. We will do everything to bring all war criminals, from perpetrators to the leadership of the Russian Federation, to justice. Time will not be an obstacle. These crimes have no statute of limitations
