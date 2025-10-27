Prosecutor General: Russia killed 661 children during the war, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors

$42.000.10
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12925 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15173 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21733 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33917 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37711 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35669 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33783 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27707 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59194 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55222 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Popular news
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideoOctober 27, 04:17 AM • 55972 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 29131 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 32779 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25194 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13337 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 4008 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12934 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87744 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108855 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125477 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 8160 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 14050 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25877 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 52800 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 74874 views
Prosecutor General: Russia killed 661 children during the war, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that Russia killed 661 children and wounded 2203 during the war against Ukraine, and also committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children. Prosecutors are investigating 5363 criminal proceedings regarding crimes against children during the war.

Prosecutor General: Russia killed 661 children during the war, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has killed 661 children in Ukraine and wounded another 2203, committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children, and prosecutors are investigating 5363 criminal proceedings for crimes against children during the war, reported Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Russia's brazen and cynical war: the target is Ukrainian children. After each attack by the Russian Federation on peaceful cities of Ukraine, we see the same thing again and again: killed children, wounded children, ruined destinies. This is unspeakable pain that knows no bounds," Kravchenko noted.

October 26, another black day. A night attack by "Shaheds" on Kyiv claimed the lives of a 19-year-old girl, a graduate of Lyceum No. 171 "Lider", and her mother. Seven more children were wounded. On the same day, a strike on a minibus in Sumy region, among the victims were children aged 8 and 15. This is not an accident. This is targeted terror

- Kravchenko stated.

UN Security Council Resolution No. 1261, he noted, defines six of the most serious crimes against children during wartime. "And all six - Russia commits every day, in our country, before the eyes of the world," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

According to him, "on the 1342nd day of the war, prosecutors are investigating 5363 criminal proceedings for these crimes."

During this time, the Russian Federation: killed 661 children; wounded 2203 children; destroyed or damaged over 4500 schools, kindergartens and 1294 hospitals; abducted and deported over 19 thousand Ukrainian children; committed at least 23 cases of sexual violence against children

- the Prosecutor General reported.

The Prosecutor General emphasized: "These are not just numbers, but shattered dreams of the future, children's voices silenced forever, devastated homes, broken destinies." "Each case is evidence of a deliberate policy of terror, an attempt to destroy Ukrainians as a nation," he pointed out.

Prosecutors of Ukraine, together with law enforcement agencies and international partners, are investigating every crime. We will do everything to bring all war criminals, from perpetrators to the leadership of the Russian Federation, to justice. Time will not be an obstacle. These crimes have no statute of limitations

- Kravchenko noted.

The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children26.10.25, 04:41 • 48260 views

Julia Shramko

