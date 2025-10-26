The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children

As of 4:22, 26 people, including six children, were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

An hour earlier, the KCMA reported 14 injured.

Everyone is receiving medical care, some have been hospitalized - noted the administration.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that a fire was raging at one of the locations in the Desnianskyi district - an apartment building was on fire. At another address, windows were blown out by the blast wave.

In addition, according to him, in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, the roof of a high-rise building was damaged by debris.

Recall

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Sunday, October 26. In the Desnianskyi district, the Russians hit a nine-story residential building at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a 16-story building.

Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES