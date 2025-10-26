The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
October 25, 07:33 PM • 15465 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 35005 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 36115 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 33500 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 46163 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 23920 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 20818 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33725 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49908 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38590 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news
Putin's envoy called strikes on kindergartens "accidents," denying Russian attacks on civilian targetsOctober 25, 08:29 PM • 11148 views
HIMARS finish: Ukrainian military repelled enemy offensive in Donetsk region, occupiers stuck in swampVideoOctober 25, 08:58 PM • 11212 views
Artillerymen showed the capture of a saboteur who was supposed to lead enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to KostiantynivkaVideo11:35 PM • 10340 views
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhoto02:19 AM • 8764 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children02:41 AM • 11977 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 29844 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 46165 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 44151 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 65698 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 61372 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Brigitte Macron
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 16805 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 22587 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 24120 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 25778 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 28758 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Truth Social
The Hill

The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12174 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, 26 people were injured, including six children. An apartment building is on fire in the Desnianskyi district, roofs are damaged, and windows are blown out.

The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children

As of 4:22, 26 people, including six children, were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

An hour earlier, the KCMA reported 14 injured.

Everyone is receiving medical care, some have been hospitalized

- noted the administration.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that a fire was raging at one of the locations in the Desnianskyi district - an apartment building was on fire. At another address, windows were blown out by the blast wave.

In addition, according to him, in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, the roof of a high-rise building was damaged by debris.

Recall

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Sunday, October 26. In the Desnianskyi district, the Russians hit a nine-story residential building at the level of the 2nd-3rd floors. According to him, at another address in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a 16-story building.

Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES26.10.25, 00:59 • 3634 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv