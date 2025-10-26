Fires in Kyiv's Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts completely extinguished after Russian strike - SES

Fires in Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, caused by a Russian strike, have been completely extinguished. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that rescuers continue to work on the sites.

They are clearing debris and dousing structures to prevent re-ignition - the message says

Recall

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Saturday, October 25. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy attacked the city with missiles.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, two men, aged 36 and 58, both in the Desnianskyi district, died. The total number of victims increased to 14 people, residential buildings, a kindergarten and other objects were damaged.

Three hundred rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the night shelling of Kyiv: emergency rescue operations are ongoing