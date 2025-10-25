Three hundred rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the night shelling of Kyiv: emergency rescue operations are ongoing

As of the evening of October 25, rescuers continue to extinguish fires and clear debris after the night shelling of the capital by Russia. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that rescuers continue to extinguish fires and clear debris after another shelling of the capital by Russia.

Significant forces and means of the State Emergency Service are involved in the work - 289 specialists and 66 units of equipment are continuously working on site.

Recall

Kyiv was attacked by the enemy on the night of Saturday, October 25. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the enemy attacked the city with missiles.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, two men, aged 36 and 58, both in the Desnianskyi district, died. The total number of victims increased to 14 people, residential buildings, a kindergarten and other objects were damaged.