Rada approves dismissal of Prosecutor General Kostin
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has approved the dismissal of Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General with 255 votes in favor, the parliamentary corps reported, UNN writes.
Details
"The Rada dismissed Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. 255 in favor," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote in Telegram.
"We are waiting to see where he will be sent next," added MP.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submits motions to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he had resigned on October 22 amid the MSEC scandal.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin should be politically responsible.
On July 27, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada supported his appointment as Prosecutor General.
Radio NV reported, citing sources in the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ukrainian parliament, that the President's Office has decided who will be the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin. According to sources, it may be Ruslan Kravchenko, the current head of the Kyiv State Administration.
For reference
According to the legislation, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is appointed by the President of Ukraine with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.