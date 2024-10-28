Zelensky submitted a motion to the Rada to dismiss Prosecutor General Kostin
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine has submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The document was registered under number 12153 after Kostin announced his resignation on October 22.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.
Details
The Presidential draft resolution on granting consent to the dismissal of A. Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General by the President of Ukraine was registered under number 12153 of 28.10.2024.
Addendum
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he had resigned on October 22 amid the MSEC scandal.
On July 27, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada supported his appointment as Prosecutor General.