Andriy Bilous's defense in court stated that the victim girls did not take into account that they were studying acting - Prosecutor General's Office

During the trial of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students, the presiding judge expressed regret that there were no journalists at the hearing. He reacted this way to the defense's statement that the victims were studying acting, said Deputy Prosecutor General Maria Vdovychenko during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

The presiding judge even said that it was a pity that there were no mass media when we considered the defense's motion to call an expert, because the expert did not take into account that the victims were studying acting. Then the presiding judge said that it was a pity that the session was closed - Vdovychenko reported.

Vdovychenko also reported that the defense did not provide any materials that would refute the evidence of the prosecution.

Also, we did not hear any evidence that would refute the evidence of the prosecution. Materials characterizing his life were also attached. The defense also proposed other preventive measures not related to detention. - emphasized the Deputy Prosecutor General.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, into custody without the possibility of bail. The man is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

The court applied a preventive measure to the accused Bilous in the form of detention without the right to bail until December 17.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of other accusations of a similar nature against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to remove him from his official duties at the "Molodyy Theater."

At the same time, a protest took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. The participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his removal.