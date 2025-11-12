$42.010.06
Kyiv officials exposed for embezzling UAH 1.7 million allocated for the development of Trukhaniv and Venetian islands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

The head of a private enterprise and an official of KP "Pleso" are suspected of embezzling UAH 1.7 million in state funds allocated for environmental protection measures in Kyiv. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Kyiv officials exposed for embezzling UAH 1.7 million allocated for the development of Trukhaniv and Venetian islands

The head of a private enterprise, along with an official from KP "Pleso", are suspected of embezzling state funds allocated for environmental protection measures in Kyiv. The officials have been notified of the suspicion and face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions. This was reported by UNN, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2021, KP "Pleso" received UAH 1.7 million from the city's environmental protection fund to create water protection zones in the capital. The director of the enterprise, as part of the scheme, agreed with the head of a private company on the fictitious performance of works.

Despite an unfinished tender, the parties signed an agreement for the development of land management projects for five objects, including Trukhaniv and Venetian islands.

On December 23, they signed an act of completed works that were not actually carried out, and on December 30, the company was transferred UAH 1.7 million.

The actions of the suspects are qualified as embezzlement of budget funds on an especially large scale and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors also succeeded in court in canceling illegally established water protection zones and coastal strips on the islands. This will prevent construction or other illegal use of the territories - relevant entries have already been removed from the State Land Cadastre.

Prior to that, prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office sent a case to court against the ex-director of a state institute. The former official allowed the catch of more than 240 tons of fish "for scientific research," which caused damage to the state of more than UAH 2.3 million.

Recall

Law enforcement officers notified 19 people of suspicion in Ternopil region, who are accused of embezzling budget funds. The state suffered losses totaling over UAH 48 million.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Ukraine
Kyiv