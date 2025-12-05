VAT for individual entrepreneurs: the government must submit a bill for a new IMF program, with an adoption deadline in March - MP

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
08:37 AM • 2836 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 11629 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 26254 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 37239 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 33799 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 56635 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33218 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 54951 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24229 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23389 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 16558 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 20607 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 24945 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 20735 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 17531 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 17537 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 56643 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 43331 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 54952 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 60622 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Belgium
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 8938 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 19848 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 33754 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 34222 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 78728 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

VAT for individual entrepreneurs: the government must submit a bill for a new IMF program, with an adoption deadline in March - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Cabinet of Ministers must submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada regarding individual entrepreneurs and VAT as one of the IMF's beacons. It provides for mandatory registration of VAT payers from January 1, 2027, for simplified taxpayers with a turnover of more than UAH 1 million.

VAT for individual entrepreneurs: the government must submit a bill for a new IMF program, with an adoption deadline in March - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers must submit a draft law on individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) and VAT to the Verkhovna Rada as one of the IMF's beacons (prior action) for a new program for Ukraine, and this law must be adopted by the end of March 2026, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the tax committee, on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Regarding FOPs and VAT. Currently, the "prior action" looks like this - the Government must submit a draft law to the Rada that will make VAT registration mandatory from January 1, 2027, for simplified regime taxpayers with a turnover exceeding the general VAT registration threshold (at the level of UAH 1 million). Please note - it is registration. But this law must be adopted under a different beacon and deadline by the end of March 2026.

- Zheleznyak wrote.

Other "prior actions," the MP noted, include "the adoption of a package of tax changes, including the taxation of income from digital platforms (tax on OLX) and the abolition of the benefit (150 euros) for small parcels."

"It is also necessary to adopt a resolution for VAT payers in public procurement and submit changes to the Labor Code to the Rada as a draft law," Zheleznyak said.

And one of these "prior actions" was the adoption of the Budget for 2026, which has already been fulfilled.

Recall

Earlier, the IMF named the conditions for a new four-year EFF program with Ukraine, which provides access to $8.1 billion.

IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget05.12.25, 10:37 • 2846 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine