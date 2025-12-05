VAT for individual entrepreneurs: the government must submit a bill for a new IMF program, with an adoption deadline in March - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers must submit a draft law on individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) and VAT to the Verkhovna Rada as one of the IMF's beacons (prior action) for a new program for Ukraine, and this law must be adopted by the end of March 2026, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the tax committee, on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Regarding FOPs and VAT. Currently, the "prior action" looks like this - the Government must submit a draft law to the Rada that will make VAT registration mandatory from January 1, 2027, for simplified regime taxpayers with a turnover exceeding the general VAT registration threshold (at the level of UAH 1 million). Please note - it is registration. But this law must be adopted under a different beacon and deadline by the end of March 2026. - Zheleznyak wrote.

Other "prior actions," the MP noted, include "the adoption of a package of tax changes, including the taxation of income from digital platforms (tax on OLX) and the abolition of the benefit (150 euros) for small parcels."

"It is also necessary to adopt a resolution for VAT payers in public procurement and submit changes to the Labor Code to the Rada as a draft law," Zheleznyak said.

And one of these "prior actions" was the adoption of the Budget for 2026, which has already been fulfilled.

Recall

Earlier, the IMF named the conditions for a new four-year EFF program with Ukraine, which provides access to $8.1 billion.

IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget