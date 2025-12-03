The Rada plans to appoint the heads of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Energy in mid-December - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to appoint ministers of energy and justice no earlier than 2 weeks from now. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that the Rada was allegedly unblocked, 2 positions are still vacant. Even 3. And they will remain so at least until mid-December. For now, personnel issues are definitely not being voted on. - wrote Zheleznyak.

According to him, there are two candidates for the post of head of the Ministry of Justice: MP Denys Maslov and Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra.

It is not yet clear what about the votes. - Zheleznyak noted.

He added that there is no final candidate for the post of Minister of Energy yet, except for the head of the committee on energy and housing and communal services, Andriy Gerus, who, according to Zheleznyak, "does not really want to."

It was also mentioned that the position of head of the State Property Fund has been vacant for 1.5 years. For now, the head of the economic committee, Dmytro Natalukha, is being actively discussed for this position. But all personnel will only be appointed in 2 weeks. Probably even more, because Kuleba will soon need to be urgently replaced. - Zheleznyak stated.

Recall

The "Servant of the People" faction proposes the candidacy of Denys Maslov, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, for the post of Minister of Justice.