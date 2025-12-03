$42.330.01
Budget Committee voted Budget-2026 for second reading - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget voted the State Budget for 2026 for the second reading. Proposed changes include an increase in the personal income tax percentage for local budgets and additional funds for arms procurement.

Budget Committee voted Budget-2026 for second reading - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget voted for the State Budget for 2026 for the second reading, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Budget Committee voted for the 2026 Budget for the second reading

- wrote Zheleznyak.

Details

At the same time, as Zheleznyak reported, "the 'Servants' faction ended up with nothing. Everyone was asked to vote and show 'unity'."

As the head of the budget committee, MP Roksolana Pidlasa, noted, regarding the second reading, "after numerous consultations on the 2026 Budget, the committee meeting and voting in the hall are taking place today."

MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account03.12.25, 11:21 • 6214 views

The main changes that she proposed to take into account in the committee's decision:

  • add 4% of personal income tax (up to 64%) to local budgets and establish the targeted use of these additional funds for settlements for energy carriers and for погашення of arrears in the difference in tariffs for energy carriers (if any);
    • accordingly, exclude the subvention for the difference in tariffs, which was envisaged in the amount of UAH 15.2 billion (in order to balance the reduction in state budget revenues);
      • +UAH 1 billion for the purchase of weapons and military equipment by the Ministry of Defense (remove from the "military reserve" program);
        • +UAH 244 million to add to the Bureau of Economic Security (remove from the reserve fund).

          "The increase in teachers' salaries remains: from January 1 - by 30% and September 1 - by another 20% without any changes in approaches to teachers' remuneration. At the same time, it is proposed to add UAH 4.8 billion to the program for the prestige of pedagogical workers' labor in order to be able to consider a further increase in teachers' salaries during the year," Pidlasa noted on Facebook.

          Addition

          On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, "in dialogue and unity," to ensure three things for Ukraine, the most important of which is the adoption of the 2026 Budget. The President also expected candidates for ministers of energy and justice.

          Earlier, Svyrydenko and the IMF mission, which worked in Kyiv for a new program for Ukraine, expressed hope for the adoption of the 2026 Budget by December 2.

          However, this deadline was not met, amid meetings of the "Servant of the People" mono-majority faction, and then - the Verkhovna Rada Conciliation Council - with government officials and the Prime Minister. A meeting of the budget committee to consider the State Budget-2026 is scheduled for December 3.

          Julia Shramko

