"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel, criminals arrested - Kolomoisky

An assassination attempt was made on businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case, in Israel on November 28, as reported by Ihor Kolomoisky. The criminals have been arrested, and a domestic worker was injured.

Assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel, criminals arrested - Kolomoisky

An assassination attempt was made on businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case, in Israel on November 28. Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky announced this in the courtroom, as reported by UNN.

Details

Kolomoisky clarified that it was an attempted assassination, and the criminals have been arrested. A housemaid, according to him, was injured.

Context

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
