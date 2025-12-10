Assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel, criminals arrested - Kolomoisky

An assassination attempt was made on businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case, in Israel on November 28. Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky announced this in the courtroom, as reported by UNN.

Details

Kolomoisky clarified that it was an attempted assassination, and the criminals have been arrested. A housemaid, according to him, was injured.

Context

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.