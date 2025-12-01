$42.190.00
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 26766 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 40088 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
November 30, 11:44 AM • 36072 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 37875 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 36486 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
November 29, 06:27 PM • 35425 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42438 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33546 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28262 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
"Servants of the People" scheduled a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the 2026 Budget - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The "Servant of the People" faction will hold a meeting today at 7:00 PM with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials. The main topic is the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"Servants of the People" scheduled a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the 2026 Budget - MP

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" is expected to meet today with government officials led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today at 7:00 PM, there will be a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction with the Prime Minister and ministers. The topic is "adoption of the 2026 Budget."

- Zheleznyak reported.

Addition

On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, "in dialogue and unity" to provide Ukraine with three things, the most important of which is to adopt the 2026 Budget. The President also expected candidates for the ministers of energy and justice.

It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-202617.11.25, 16:33 • 59599 views

Earlier, Svyrydenko and the IMF mission, which worked in Kyiv for a new program for Ukraine, expressed hope for the adoption of the 2026 Budget by December 2.

Julia Shramko

Politics
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak