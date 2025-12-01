"Servants of the People" scheduled a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the 2026 Budget - MP

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" is expected to meet today with government officials led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today at 7:00 PM, there will be a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction with the Prime Minister and ministers. The topic is "adoption of the 2026 Budget." - Zheleznyak reported.

Addition

On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, "in dialogue and unity" to provide Ukraine with three things, the most important of which is to adopt the 2026 Budget. The President also expected candidates for the ministers of energy and justice.

Earlier, Svyrydenko and the IMF mission, which worked in Kyiv for a new program for Ukraine, expressed hope for the adoption of the 2026 Budget by December 2.