"Servants of the People" scheduled a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the 2026 Budget - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The "Servant of the People" faction will hold a meeting today at 7:00 PM with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials. The main topic is the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
Today at 7:00 PM, there will be a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction with the Prime Minister and ministers. The topic is "adoption of the 2026 Budget."
Addition
On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, "in dialogue and unity" to provide Ukraine with three things, the most important of which is to adopt the 2026 Budget. The President also expected candidates for the ministers of energy and justice.
Earlier, Svyrydenko and the IMF mission, which worked in Kyiv for a new program for Ukraine, expressed hope for the adoption of the 2026 Budget by December 2.