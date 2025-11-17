$42.040.02
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

At the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada this week, the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" will probably not be adopted. The reason is the absence of a meeting of the VR Committee on Budget, which was supposed to approve the document for the second reading.

It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026

It is highly probable that at the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, which will take place this week, people's deputies will not adopt the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026", as there has not yet been a meeting of the VR Committee on Budget, which was supposed to approve the document for the second reading. Yevhenia Kravchuk, people's deputy, deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction, told UNN about this in a comment.

Regarding the budget review, I cannot predict the date, because there has not yet been a meeting of the budget committee. It is highly probable that at the next plenary session this week, the review will not yet take place. Again, it will be clear after the Conciliation Council tonight, and after the meeting of the budget committee.

- said Kravchuk.

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Oleksiy Honcharenko told UNN that the committee meeting on the approval of the state budget has not even been scheduled yet.

He noted that the committee meeting could take place a few days before the budget is considered in the Rada, but "for now it seems that this is not this session week."

It should be noted that it was previously reported that the Rada could consider the draft state budget on Tuesday, November 18.

Addition

In September, the Cabinet of Ministers registered in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026".

In October, the State Budget 2026 was adopted in the first reading.

According to the project, the revenues of the State Budget will amount to UAH 2.4 trillion, which is UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) more compared to 2025. Expenditures - UAH 4.8 trillion, which is UAH 415 billion more compared to 2025.

Expenditures on defense and security are planned in the amount of UAH 2.8 trillion, which is 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025).

Expenditures on:

  • social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);
    • healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);
      • education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);
        • science – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);
          • veteran policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);
            • economic support - UAH 41.5 billion.

              Parliamentarians officially submitted proposals before the adoption of the State Budget for 2026, which, in particular, provide for measures to increase salaries for military personnel and teachers, as well as to provide funds for demining, as well as for the reconstruction of a hospital in Kharkiv region.

              In early November, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared the draft State Budget-2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The total amount of revenues will increase by 27.8 billion hryvnias, and expenditures will also increase - by 33.6 billion hryvnias.

              The government has provided for an increase in salaries for doctors and educators next year. The total amount of revenues will increase by 27.8 billion hryvnias. In particular, due to an increase in the corporate income tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.

              Also, expenditures will increase - by 33.6 billion hryvnias. In particular, from these funds, 18.9 billion hryvnias will replenish the reserve fund, 6.6 billion hryvnias will go to a phased increase in salaries for school teachers and university and college lecturers by 50% during the year.

              It should be noted that in the first reading, amendment No. 1061 was supported, which proposes to extend the preferential taxation until January 1, 2027, although this amendment was rejected by the relevant committee.

              Ultimately, the Cabinet of Ministers rejected this amendment.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              EconomyPolitics
              State budget
              Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Oleksiy Honcharenko
              Verkhovna Rada
              Ukraine