Assassination attempt on Mindich: Israeli police have no confirmation - media

The Israeli police stated that they have no confirmation regarding the assassination attempt on businessman Timur Mindich, who is involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. This is reported by the publication Details, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Israeli police spokesman Michal Zingerman noted that law enforcement officers "have no confirmation" of Kolomoisky's words.

Context

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky reported that on November 28, an assassination attempt was made in Israel on businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case.

Recall

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko reported, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.