Assassination attempt on Mindich: Israeli police have no confirmation - media

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 1506 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 4408 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 4760 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 10031 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15299 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 16679 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 17714 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 22923 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 16821 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14511 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 17354 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 20026 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 13832 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 8062 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 12486 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it05:55 PM • 578 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 5158 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 12607 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 22923 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 26839 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 7242 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 8230 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 7804 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 13949 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 27845 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

Assassination attempt on Mindich: Israeli police have no confirmation - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Israeli police do not confirm information about an assassination attempt on businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in a corruption case in the energy sector. Earlier, Ihor Kolomoisky announced an assassination attempt on Mindich on November 28 in Israel.

Assassination attempt on Mindich: Israeli police have no confirmation - media

The Israeli police stated that they have no confirmation regarding the assassination attempt on businessman Timur Mindich, who is involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. This is reported by the publication Details, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Israeli police spokesman Michal Zingerman noted that law enforcement officers "have no confirmation" of Kolomoisky's words.

Context

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky reported that on November 28, an assassination attempt was made in Israel on businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case.

Recall

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko reported, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Energoatom
Timur Mindich
Energy
Search
Igor Kolomoisky
Oleksiy Honcharenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Kyiv