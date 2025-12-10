A businessman connected to Russia and an assistant to MP Zhelezniak wants to seize Kyiv's Atlas Plaza from the Atlas festival team

$42.180.11
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 4748 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11948 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 14919 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16536 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 20944 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16417 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14274 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25247 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17170 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Publications
Exclusives
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was found
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25254 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
A businessman connected to Russia and an assistant to MP Zhelezniak wants to seize Kyiv's Atlas Plaza from the Atlas festival team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Businessman Maksym Shulzhenko, linked to Russia, has filed a lawsuit to reclaim the Atlas Plaza premises, which ARMA transferred to new managers. Shulzhenko is threatening the Atlas Plaza team, who report pressure and intimidation.

A businessman connected to Russia and an assistant to MP Zhelezniak wants to seize Kyiv's Atlas Plaza from the Atlas festival team

A scandal has erupted in Kyiv around the Atlas Plaza concert venue (formerly Stereo Plaza). This premise is sought to be returned under the control of Russian-linked businessman Maksym Shulzhenko, who was an assistant to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Shulzhenko filed a lawsuit with the Holosiivskyi court for the return of the building and is threatening the team of the new Atlas Plaza manager - the owners of the Atlas festival, UNN reports with reference to UNIAN.

In November of this year, ARMA transferred the Atlas Plaza premises to new managers for a five-year period, with an obligation to transfer at least UAH 44 million to the state budget. Previously, this building was seized due to the origin of its owners - Russian citizens associated with the defense industry and weapons production.

As Dmytro Sydorenko, CEO of Atlas Festival, notes, the former tenant of the venue, Maksym Shulzhenko, has direct ties to Russia and continued to transfer funds to the Russian owners of the building even after February 24, 2022.

"His father is a current Russian official, a graduate of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. There is also data that in 2009, Shulzhenko, together with his mother, applied for Russian citizenship," writes the CEO of Atlas Festival.

After the war began in 2014, Shulzhenko continued to hold concerts in Kyiv for Basta and other Russian artists who publicly promoted pro-Russian rhetoric. A year before the full-scale invasion, Shulzhenko created a public organization that included one of the largest Russian concert agencies - "Melnitsa", as well as other structures that had ties to Russia. It was this NGO that publicly attacked the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation before the competition, - notes Dmytro Sydorenko.

The owners of the Atlas festival report attempts to pressure technical staff, partners, and tenants, as well as cases of intimidation of employees. These actions are called an attempt to destabilize the work of one of the country's largest cultural venues.

"Today, we see an attempt to return a strategically important cultural venue under the control of structures with a toxic Russian trace. We are already preparing materials for law enforcement agencies," the Atlas Plaza management stated.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Russian propaganda
State budget
Musician
War in Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Kyiv