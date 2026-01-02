Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Ivashchenko to lead HUR instead of Budanov - MP

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 7564 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 14271 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 14885 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 52817 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 79465 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60268 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55368 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183015 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178105 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57972 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.8m/s
78%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 13571 views
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 4200 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18498 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11273 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14798 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14798 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 38761 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56270 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183011 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104342 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33645 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42470 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42745 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104344 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41092 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Tesla Model Y

Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Ivashchenko to lead HUR instead of Budanov - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, will lead the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. This will happen after Kyrylo Budanov accepts the President's offer to head the Presidential Office, according to MP Zhelezniak.

Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Ivashchenko to lead HUR instead of Budanov - MP

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, will head the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense instead of Kyrylo Budanov, who is to be appointed as the head of the President's Office. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

An interesting appointment is expected for the Main Intelligence Directorate. According to my information, it is the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Ivashchenko.

- wrote Zhelezniak.

He noted that there was a lot of information that Budanov would be allowed to choose one of his deputies from the Main Intelligence Directorate for the position of deputy head of the President's Office.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he had accepted the offer of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the Head of State.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak