Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Ivashchenko to lead HUR instead of Budanov - MP

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, will head the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense instead of Kyrylo Budanov, who is to be appointed as the head of the President's Office. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

An interesting appointment is expected for the Main Intelligence Directorate. According to my information, it is the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Ivashchenko. - wrote Zhelezniak.

He noted that there was a lot of information that Budanov would be allowed to choose one of his deputies from the Main Intelligence Directorate for the position of deputy head of the President's Office.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, to head the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he had accepted the offer of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the Head of State.