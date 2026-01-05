Head of SBU Malyuk submitted his resignation - MP

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, has submitted his resignation, claims People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

At Zelenskyy's request, Vasyl Maliuk submitted his resignation from the post of head of the SBU. General Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU Special Operations Center, will most likely be appointed acting head of the Service. - wrote People's Deputy Honcharenko on Telegram.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak earlier stated that a replacement for the head of the Security Service of Ukraine is likely being planned. Vasyl Maliuk, according to his data, may head "some vacant position."

Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidential Office, and former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.