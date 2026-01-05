Head of SBU Malyuk submitted his resignation - MP

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
January 4, 03:52 PM • 23636 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 48692 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 64513 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 49294 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 57917 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 59583 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 63689 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57160 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51941 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 68052 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"03:29 AM • 7042 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 15048 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 18555 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 15003 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 14114 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 108456 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 127064 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 135752 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 271205 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 206924 views
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 21996 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 19103 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 19815 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 29369 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 76069 views
Head of SBU Malyuk submitted his resignation - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2182 views

Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk submitted his resignation at Zelenskyy's request. General Yevhen Khmara is likely to be appointed as acting head of the SBU.

Head of SBU Malyuk submitted his resignation - MP

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, has submitted his resignation, claims People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

At Zelenskyy's request, Vasyl Maliuk submitted his resignation from the post of head of the SBU. General Yevhen Khmara, head of the SBU Special Operations Center, will most likely be appointed acting head of the Service.

- wrote People's Deputy Honcharenko on Telegram.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak earlier stated that a replacement for the head of the Security Service of Ukraine is likely being planned. Vasyl Maliuk, according to his data, may head "some vacant position."

Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidential Office, and former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak