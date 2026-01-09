One of the committees in the Rada is without heating and water after the Russian attack - MP

In the Verkhovna Rada, at least one of the committees has no heating or water after the Russian attack, but there is electricity, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the tax committee reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

I'll just say that in the Rada (well, at least in the Committee) there is no heating or water either. There seems to be light for now - Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack, which lasted almost 5 hours, more than 500,000 consumers were left without electricity, there are interruptions with water, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses, as Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.