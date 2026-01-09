$42.990.27
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 14088 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 14414 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 53755 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 55818 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 43183 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 59227 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32354 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20863 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16993 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
One of the committees in the Rada is without heating and water after the Russian attack - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that one of the Verkhovna Rada committees has no heating or water after the Russian attack. Electricity is currently available.

In the Verkhovna Rada, at least one of the committees has no heating or water after the Russian attack, but there is electricity, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the tax committee reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

I'll just say that in the Rada (well, at least in the Committee) there is no heating or water either. There seems to be light for now

- Zheleznyak wrote.

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack, which lasted almost 5 hours, more than 500,000 consumers were left without electricity, there are interruptions with water, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses, as Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

Julia Shramko

