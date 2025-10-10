Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has submitted a proposal to appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, reports UNN.

At the suggestion of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People", which has the rights of a coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine - Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, the parliament will consider this submission in due course.

Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025 — after a new Cabinet of Ministers of Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed, but the position of head of the Ministry of Culture remained vacant.

Yevheniya Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, told UNN that Berezhna, who is acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, may soon be appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy. Her candidacy was approved during a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction.