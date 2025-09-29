Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets Babyn Yar: Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims

$41.480.01
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10146 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11906 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21108 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26209 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17438 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20709 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13313 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28584 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48705 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Tags
Authors
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 20848 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 30878 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 24228 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23721 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17732 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10135 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 8878 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21101 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 26200 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23944 views
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Pistorius
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denmark
Germany
United States
Copenhagen
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 1642 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 5276 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17903 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 31047 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 30177 views
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Kh-101

Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets Babyn Yar: Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the mass Nazi executions in Babyn Yar. Representatives of the President's Office, diplomats, and religious figures were present at the ceremony.

Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets Babyn Yar: Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims

In Babyn Yar, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of people who died as a result of mass Nazi executions during the occupation of Kyiv during World War II, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The ceremony was also attended by: Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Head of the President's Office Olena Kovalska, rabbis, ambassadors of foreign states and representatives of missions of international organizations.

The participants of the ceremony placed lamps at the "Menorah" memorial sign. Representatives of Jewish religious organizations read a memorial prayer.

The Head of State thanked the ambassadors who honored the memory of the victims.

"Thank you for being with us, with Ukraine, today. I believe this is a very important signal of your solidarity. Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets about Babyn Yar, about the tragedy of Babyn Yar, about the tragedy of the Holocaust. This is one of the greatest tragedies in the world," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The weaker Russia is, the safer the world will be": Yermak and Kellogg visited Babyn Yar16.07.25, 23:02 • 4379 views

The President noted that the tragedy of Babyn Yar is an example of why today the world cannot stand aside or silently observe Russia's aggression.

In Babyn Yar, the Nazis killed about one hundred thousand people during the occupation. They destroyed almost the entire Jewish community of Kyiv and representatives of other nationalities. Only on September 29-30, 1941, the Nazis shot more than 30,000 people in Kyiv. The path along which local residents were driven to Babyn Yar was called the "Road of Death."

Andriy Sybiha, together with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, visited Babyn Yar23.07.25, 16:31 • 5978 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv