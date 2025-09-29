Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets Babyn Yar: Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims

In Babyn Yar, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of people who died as a result of mass Nazi executions during the occupation of Kyiv during World War II, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The ceremony was also attended by: Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Head of the President's Office Olena Kovalska, rabbis, ambassadors of foreign states and representatives of missions of international organizations.

The participants of the ceremony placed lamps at the "Menorah" memorial sign. Representatives of Jewish religious organizations read a memorial prayer.

The Head of State thanked the ambassadors who honored the memory of the victims.

"Thank you for being with us, with Ukraine, today. I believe this is a very important signal of your solidarity. Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets about Babyn Yar, about the tragedy of Babyn Yar, about the tragedy of the Holocaust. This is one of the greatest tragedies in the world," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President noted that the tragedy of Babyn Yar is an example of why today the world cannot stand aside or silently observe Russia's aggression.

In Babyn Yar, the Nazis killed about one hundred thousand people during the occupation. They destroyed almost the entire Jewish community of Kyiv and representatives of other nationalities. Only on September 29-30, 1941, the Nazis shot more than 30,000 people in Kyiv. The path along which local residents were driven to Babyn Yar was called the "Road of Death."

