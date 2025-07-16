$41.820.01
"The weaker Russia is, the safer the world will be": Yermak and Kellogg visited Babyn Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg visited Babyn Yar, where they honored the memory of the victims of the shootings. They drew parallels between the crimes of Nazism and the war crimes of modern Russia, recalling the missile strike on Babyn Yar in 2022.

"The weaker Russia is, the safer the world will be": Yermak and Kellogg visited Babyn Yar

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, together with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, visited Babyn Yar, where a Russian missile hit in March 2022, emphasizing the parallels between Nazi crimes and modern Russia's war crimes. Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Together with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, we visited Babyn Yar. A symbolic place. A place of deep sorrow. We honored the memory of the victims of the shootings in Babyn Yar. We walked along the alley, met with rabbis from Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine, lit lamps, and laid stones at the foot of the "Menorah" monument. Our identity is respect for every nation, every faith, every tragedy.

- Yermak wrote.

He noted that today the enemy is armed with drones and missiles.

The alliance of evil - Russia, Iran, North Korea - attacks peaceful life, destroys cities, kills children. "Shahed", "Geran", KN23 missiles and ammunition - two wars, one instrument of terror. The weaker Russia is, the safer the entire free and democratic world will be. Sanctions must be stronger. Weapons - more powerful. Actions - more decisive. Because dictators only understand force. Babyn Yar became a symbol of the Holocaust.

- Yermak added.

The Head of the Presidential Office reminded that in 2022, a Russian missile killed 6 people in Babyn Yar, including a 12-year-old child.

This is all the same Nazism, only in different colors. Unpunished evil always returns. But this time we will not allow it.

- Yermak noted.

Recall

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, together with US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, held a meeting at the Child Rights Protection Center as part of President Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. They discussed massive human rights violations by Russia - illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, detention of civilians in occupied territories and in Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

