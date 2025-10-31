Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agency

The Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant government resolution.

The government instructed the Ministry of Culture to ensure that within two weeks, proposals for amending legislative acts arising from this resolution are prepared and submitted for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This is not the first time this ministry has been renamed: the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine existed in 1991-1995 and 2010-2019.

In 1995-2005, the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Ukraine existed, and in 2005-2010, the department was called the "Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Ukraine."

From 1953 to 1991, the Ministry of Culture of the Ukrainian SSR existed.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine.