The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 13147 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 29866 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 13740 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 36368 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 43171 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 37093 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 124967 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 110512 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148528 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94029 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 18 7 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 18, nine of them have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, one 30-year-old woman died from enemy KAB strikes.

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 18

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 18. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Doctors have hospitalized another victim. At the moment, the number of wounded in the city's hospitals has reached 9. Among them are three people in serious condition 

- said Syniehubov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, the number of victims continues to increase and has reached 18.

He also clarified that a 30-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy KAB strikes.

Add

As UNN reported, as a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv, the building of the children's railway was damaged, one person is known to have died and 10 were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
Tesla
