Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 18 7 June 2025

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 18. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Doctors have hospitalized another victim. At the moment, the number of wounded in the city's hospitals has reached 9. Among them are three people in serious condition - said Syniehubov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, the number of victims continues to increase and has reached 18.

He also clarified that a 30-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy KAB strikes.

As UNN reported, as a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv, the building of the children's railway was damaged, one person is known to have died and 10 were injured.