Heavy smog spotted over part of occupied Crimea

Heavy smog has been recorded over Kerch and the settlements of eastern Crimea, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

According to media reports, a yellowish haze hangs over the city and the Kerch Strait.

Limited visibility in Kerch has been observed over the past few days. The Russian-controlled authorities in Kerch have not commented on the possible reasons for this.

At the end of September, the Russian media reported on dusty storms that covered part of the country's territory, in particular, the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.