Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Kerch - media

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch in Crimea on the evening of Friday, October 4. The Russians claimed it was an alleged training exercise. This was reported by Crimean Wind in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to the monitoring data, at least four explosions occurred over the city around 21:10 local time.

At the same time, the occupation authorities of Crimea announced military exercises the day before. However, local residents are sending messages on social media about the alleged missile threat in Crimea.

The authorities or the Russian military have not yet published any official explanations for the explosions over Kerch, - the message says.



The publication notes that since September 26, Russian security forces have allegedly been conducting exercises in the occupied Crimea. In particular, Russian security forces are building fortifications, firing points, and strongholds near many important facilities and on beaches. The security and terrorist defense exercises involve "a complete blockade of administrative districts with inspection measures.

On October 3, heavy smog with limited visibility was recorded over Kerch and eastern Crimea. A yellowish haze hangs over the city and the Kerch Strait, but the authorities do not comment on the causes of this phenomenon.