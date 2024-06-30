Explosions reported in occupied Kerch
UNN
Explosions were heard in the occupied city of Kerch in Crimea, with a local resident confirming about five explosions, two of which were very powerful, and Russian air defense systems reportedly fired missiles near the cities of Virmensk and Shcholkino in Crimea.
The sounds of explosions were heard in occupied Kerch, a local resident told Suspilne Krym, reports UNN.
"Yes, it was very loud in the city. We heard about five explosions, two of them very powerful," said a local resident
The Crimean Wind telegram channel reports that Russian air defense was firing near Virmensk in Crimea, first at a missile.
According to Krymskiy Vetr, there was a hit in Shchelkino in Crimea. There is information that the second missile was shot down, according to subscribers.
