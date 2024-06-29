Air alert declared in occupied Crimea: explosions heard near Sevastopol
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Russian-occupied Crimea. Explosions are currently being heard near Sevastopol, preliminarily, Russian air defense.
On the morning of June 29, an air alert was announced in Russian-occupied Sevastopol. Locals report that Russian air defense systems were operating in Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Krymskiy Vetr Telegram channel.
Details
It is noted that an air raid was declared in Sevastopol, after which explosions were heard in the city. Probably, the Russian air defense system was triggered.
Locals also published a photo showing traces of missiles in the sky.
At least two Russian air defense missiles were launched in Sevastopol
AddendumAddendum
The information about the work of air defense was confirmed by the head of the occupation administration of Razvozhayev.
Recall
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed the damage to the Russian Space Surveillance Center and communications in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which is important for the satellite communications and navigation system.