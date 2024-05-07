ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Bloomberg: EU to ban Russian funds to parties before European Parliament elections and Russian version of SWIFT

Bloomberg: EU to ban Russian funds to parties before European Parliament elections and Russian version of SWIFT

Kyiv  •  UNN

The European Union is proposing to ban political parties, think tanks and other groups from accepting funding from Russia, as well as to ban the use of the Russian central bank's financial messaging system as part of the next package of sanctions against Russia.

The European Union proposes to ban political parties, think tanks and other groups from accepting funding from Russia as part of the next package of sanctions against Russia, as well as a ban on the use of the financial messaging system of the central bank of Russia, the Russian version of SWIFT, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to people familiar with the discussions, the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, is recommending that member states agree to steps within the 14th sanctions package.

Measures being discussed include a ban on imports of Russian helium, tighter restrictions on exports of manganese ore and other rare earth components, and a ban on port access for about 11 ships suspected of contributing to Russia's war effort, the sources said.

The proposal, which would also ban four additional media outlets from broadcasting in Europe, must be unanimously approved by the bloc's 27 member states to take effect, and it is still subject to change. Previous packages required weeks of closed-door negotiations.

European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová said on Sunday that the EU will impose sanctions on the Voice of Europe website, accused of spreading pro-Russian disinformation, as well as on Rossiyskaya Gazeta, RIA Novosti, and Izvestia.

"We don't recognize them as media, they are just tools of Putin's propaganda," Jourova told Czech public television.

The move to limit Russian political funding to the EU comes amid growing concern over Moscow's spread of disinformation related to the European Parliament elections in early June. France, along with the Baltic states, Poland, and the Netherlands, has called on the bloc to impose sanctions on Russia's election meddling, Bloomberg previously reported.

Czech intelligence agencies said in March that they had uncovered a Russian network that was trying to influence politics and public opinion across the continent through the Voice of Europe. Belgium launched an investigation into Kremlin political interference in April.

"These moves may deter some far-right parties in Europe, given that some officials have been accused of receiving Russian funding," the newspaper writes.

In addition to measures on Russian political financing, the EU sanctions are expected to "include a ban on the use of the Russian central bank's financial messaging system." Russia launched the financial messaging system, its own version of SWIFT, in late 2014 after the first sanctions following the country's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. According to rosmedia, as of January, the system worked with 20 countries. This includes banks from Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

European exporters will also be asked to strengthen due diligence on their trade practices and may face measures if they fail to prevent circumvention due to lack of checks.

In addition, the proposed package reportedly includes a number of sanctions against Belarus for its role in the war, including a ban on imports of navigation technology and luxury goods, exports of crude oil and diamonds, and any deals that could increase Belarus' industrial potential.

In the energy sector, Bloomberg reports that the EU will propose a ban on transshipment and transshipment services for LNG from Russia destined for third countries, and will also ban maintenance of Russian LNG projects in the Arctic.

The EU has also proposed adding more than a dozen companies to the list of export restrictions, including several from China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, due to their alleged role in helping Moscow circumvent trade sanctions on goods used in or necessary for weapons production.

