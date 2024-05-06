Media: draft 14th package of sanctions against Russia sent to EU countries, includes restrictions on Russian LNG and "shadow fleet"

The European Commission has sent the EU countries a draft of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, Polish Radio reports, UNN writes.

Details

"On May 6, the European Commission sent the EU countries a draft of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for restrictions on imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia, although a full embargo is not planned," the statement said.

The idea, as stated, is to ban the transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports, from where it is then shipped to other countries. Belgium and its port of Zeebrugge are playing a leading role in this, but France and Spain are also among the largest buyers. "The ban on LNG imports will affect even those EU terminals that are not part of the European gas network," the publication notes.

In addition, according to the publication's Brussels correspondent, the restrictions will apply to Arctic and Murmansk LNG projects.

The European Commission is also reportedly planning to impose sanctions against a dozen ships of the so-called shadow fleet that transport Russian oil despite EU restrictions. "Now they will be banned from entering European ports. Shipping companies that are at least a quarter owned by Russians will also be banned from operating in the European Union," the statement said.

The European Commission, as noted, has also prepared a list of more than 50 non-EU companies that will be subject to trade restrictions. These companies supply Russia with Western components and help to circumvent sanctions, the newspaper points out. Earlier, the Brussels correspondent of Polish Radio confirmed that the sanctions will cover companies from China, Hong Kong, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

It is also reported that a ban on Russian funding of political parties and foundations, as well as non-governmental organizations and research centers, will be introduced. "The European Commission has also proposed a ban on the sale of Ukrainian artworks on the EU market if there are suspicions that they may have been stolen," the publication says.

"There is no ban on aluminum imports, but there is a ban on helium imports. As for the export ban, it applies, in particular, to manganese ore, mining equipment, monitors and electronics," the publication notes.

