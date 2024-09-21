US builds up military presence in Alaska amid growing Russian activity - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56835 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42930 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84911 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60232 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
US builds up military presence in Alaska amid growing Russian activity - media

US builds up military presence in Alaska amid growing Russian activity - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16866 views

The United States is deploying naval and ground forces near Alaska in response to increased activity by Russia and China. Senator Dan Sullivan expressed concern about the increasing scale and frequency of Russian-Chinese military actions in the region.

The US military is increasing its presence near Alaska, deploying fleet and ground forces, amid growing activity by Russia and China off the coast of the state. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

"Over the past month, the destroyer USS Sterett has been deployed to the Alaskan coast in response to Russian naval vessels operating in the area, Army troops have landed on a remote Alaskan island, and fighter squadrons and other aircraft have been placed on high alert in Alaska. These actions followed a series of Russian air operations that bypassed Alaskan airspace and as Russian and Chinese warships conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean near Japan," the newspaper writes.

The newspaper notes that Moscow has begun to flex its muscles in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic as its relations with China deepen, in part due to the war against Ukraine. Largely without allies in Europe with whom to cooperate, Russian ships and aircraft have conducted a series of large-scale exercises in the Pacific.

Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska expressed deep concern about the situation, noting a significant increase in the scale and frequency of Russian and Chinese military activity in the region.

"The dynamics have accelerated significantly. The Russians are using air, land, and sea assets, but they are doing so much more frequently in cooperation with China than ever before. These actions are clearly escalating," Sullivan said.

Recall

According to the media, the Russian-Chinese military exercises Ocean-2024 are part of the ongoing strengthening of military coordination between the countries. Experts note the growing complexity and geography of joint exercises amid global tensions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
europeEurope
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
arktykaArctic

Contact us about advertising