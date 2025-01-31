NATO is considering a significant expansion of its military presence in the Arctic

U.S. interests in Greenland could be met by significantly strengthening NATO's presence in the region.

The North Atlantic Alliance is planning to propose to US President Donald Trump a significant expansion of the Alliance's military presence in the Arctic, which is likely to defuse the debate over Greenland's membership in Denmark.

Trump's interest in Greenland is causing a stir and concern, especially as he has recently not ruled out military and economic coercion, according to a story published by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

President Trump's expressed desire to get Greenland has already had an effect, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Recently, the official refuted the idea that Trump is not ruling out military force to gain control of Greenland.

According to NATO sources, Trump's Greenland initiative is currently the subject of informal negotiations.



The new defense plans adopted as early as 2023 may serve as a basis for strengthening the presence. These classified documents envision strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities in the Far North.



For reference

Greenland is strategically interesting because of its rich raw material resources and as a base for military control of the Arctic. In addition, shipping lanes are becoming more accessible as climate change intensifies, at least in summer.

NATO partner Denmark points out that it is up to the Greenlanders to decide their future and their eventual independence from the Kingdom of Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently held numerous crisis talks with the heads of state and government of other European NATO countries.

Recall

85% of Greenlanders are against joining the United States, according to a Verian poll. This refutes Donald Trump's recent statements about the Greenlanders' desire to become part of America.

