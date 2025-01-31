NATO is considering a significant expansion of its military presence in the Arctic

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35106 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71630 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125067 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130678 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103910 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97169 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113551 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30803 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 35106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153414 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4727 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11342 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108017 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113551 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138852 views
NATO is considering a significant expansion of its military presence in the Arctic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24854 views

NATO is considering a significant increase in its military presence in the Arctic region. The new defense plans for 2023 envisage strengthening the deterrence potential in the Far North.

U.S. interests in Greenland could be met by significantly strengthening NATO's presence in the region.

Transmits to the UNN with reference to the DPA and DR K.

The North Atlantic Alliance is planning to propose to US President Donald Trump a significant expansion of the Alliance's military presence in the Arctic, which is likely to defuse the debate over Greenland's membership in Denmark.

Trump's interest in Greenland is causing a stir and concern, especially as he has recently not ruled out military and economic coercion, according to a story published by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

President Trump's expressed desire to get Greenland has already had an effect, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Recently, the official refuted the idea that Trump is not ruling out military force to gain control of Greenland.

According to NATO sources, Trump's Greenland initiative is currently the subject of informal negotiations.

The new defense plans adopted as early as 2023 may serve as a basis for strengthening the presence. These classified documents envision strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities in the Far North.


For reference

Greenland is strategically interesting because of its rich raw material resources and as a base for military control of the Arctic. In addition, shipping lanes are becoming more accessible as climate change intensifies, at least in summer.

NATO partner Denmark points out that it is up to the Greenlanders to decide their future and their eventual independence from the Kingdom of Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently held numerous crisis talks with the heads of state and government of other European NATO countries.

Recall

85% of Greenlanders are against joining the United States, according to a Verian poll. This refutes Donald Trump's recent statements about the Greenlanders' desire to become part of America.

Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal31.01.25, 03:24 • 29667 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
denmarkDenmark
united-statesUnited States
arktykaArctic

