Norway to block entry for most Russian tourists

Norway will further restrict access for Russian tourists due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, blocking almost all entrances, the country's Justice Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

NATO member Norway, which has a nearly 200-kilometer-long border with Russia in the Arctic, has imposed restrictions on Russian tourist visas in 2022.

"The decision to tighten the rules of entry is in line with the Norwegian approach, which is to support allies and partners in response to Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine," said Norwegian Minister of Justice Emily Enger Mel.

Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel will be denied entry across the external border. Exceptions may be made in cases such as visiting close relatives living in Norway, the ministry said.

The new policy will come into effect on May 29.

"The amendment stipulates that the police may refuse entry to Russian citizens who are subject to the instruction," the agency said.

Norway will almost double defense spending due to the threat from russia